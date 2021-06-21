TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) Shares Bought by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,396 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 5,796 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in TowneBank were worth $2,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TowneBank in the first quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TowneBank by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,621 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of TowneBank by 65.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 152,476 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,580,000 after purchasing an additional 60,061 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of TowneBank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $403,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of TowneBank by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 16,195 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the period. 49.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TOWN opened at $29.71 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.54. TowneBank has a 12-month low of $15.36 and a 12-month high of $33.25.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.35. TowneBank had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 24.22%. The business had revenue of $182.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.28 million. On average, analysts expect that TowneBank will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This is a positive change from TowneBank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. TowneBank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.82%.

About TowneBank

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for individuals, professionals, and commercial enterprises. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits products, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

