Torex Gold Resources (OTCMKTS:TORXF) PT Lowered to C$22.00 at Scotiabank

Torex Gold Resources (OTCMKTS:TORXF) had its target price cut by Scotiabank from C$24.00 to C$22.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on TORXF. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Canaccord Genuity restated a hold rating on shares of Torex Gold Resources in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $28.38.

OTCMKTS TORXF opened at $12.33 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.85. Torex Gold Resources has a 52 week low of $11.70 and a 52 week high of $19.45.

Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. The company also explores for silver, copper, and carbon deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property comprising of seven mineral concessions covering a total area of approximately 29,000 hectares located in the Guerrero Gold Belt in southern Mexico.

