TomoChain (TOMO) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $12.34 Million

TomoChain (CURRENCY:TOMO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 21st. TomoChain has a total market cap of $139.84 million and approximately $12.34 million worth of TomoChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, TomoChain has traded up 7.8% against the dollar. One TomoChain coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.71 or 0.00005180 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TomoChain Profile

TomoChain was first traded on February 28th, 2018. TomoChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 81,767,912 coins. The official website for TomoChain is tomochain.com . TomoChain’s official Twitter account is @TomoCoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for TomoChain is /r/Tomochain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TomoChain’s official message board is medium.com/tomochain

According to CryptoCompare, “TomoChain is a blockchain-based project that aims to provide a solution to the scalability problem with the Ethereum blockchain. The TomoChain team plans to support horizontal scaling by adding more second layer blockchain integrated with Ethereum for backup and atomic cross-chain transfer. The platform will be supported by the TomoCoin and will feature instant transaction confirmation and near zero transaction fee. TomoCoin (TOMO) is the protocol token to govern and regulate the Tomochain infrastructure. “

TomoChain Coin Trading

