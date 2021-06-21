Tokenomy (TEN) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $728,931.00

Tokenomy (CURRENCY:TEN) traded down 7.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 21st. Tokenomy has a market capitalization of $17.56 million and approximately $728,931.00 worth of Tokenomy was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Tokenomy has traded 22.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Tokenomy coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0878 or 0.00000266 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003037 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.99 or 0.00057648 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00003869 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.63 or 0.00023167 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003043 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $230.23 or 0.00698814 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.13 or 0.00042894 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.78 or 0.00081271 BTC.

Tokenomy Coin Profile

TEN is a coin. Its launch date was January 20th, 2018. Tokenomy’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins. The official website for Tokenomy is www.tokenomy.com . Tokenomy’s official Twitter account is @TokenomyCom and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Tokenomy is medium.com/@tokenomy . The Reddit community for Tokenomy is https://reddit.com/r/tokenomyofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Tokenomy aims to foster financial inclusion and provide access to anyone who wants to be connected with alternative funding networks and global innovation. The Tokenomy founders are the leading members of Bitcoin Indonesia, one of the largest bitcoin and blockchain startup in South East Asia with over 1,000,000 registered users. Tokenomy’s goal is to become a one-stop platform providing both tokenization and liquidity. The platform will offer a global token market access on one hand, and the ability for anyone, from small entrepreneurs to large enterprise businesses, to issue proprietary tokens and plug themselves into crypto liquidity pool for reliable and easy crowdfunding on the other. The token issuers on Tokenomy can hold token sales for their proprietary tokens on the platform as well as listing the tokens on Tokenomy's exchange for trading. Furthermore, by having a shared login with Bitcoin.co.id, which has over 1,000,000 users, Tokenomy instantly has access to a huge user pool. “

Buying and Selling Tokenomy

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tokenomy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tokenomy should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tokenomy using one of the exchanges listed above.

