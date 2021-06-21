TMX Group (OTCMKTS:TMXXF) Research Coverage Started at BMO Capital Markets

Research analysts at BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of TMX Group (OTCMKTS:TMXXF) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on TMXXF. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of TMX Group from $152.00 to $151.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of TMX Group from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of TMX Group from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of TMX Group from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of TMX Group from C$146.00 to C$147.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.50.

Shares of TMX Group stock opened at $105.37 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.82. TMX Group has a 52 week low of $79.40 and a 52 week high of $112.35.

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading and Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

