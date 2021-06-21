thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA) Given a €17.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA) has been given a €17.00 ($20.00) target price by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target suggests a potential upside of 101.90% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on TKA. Baader Bank set a €16.00 ($18.82) price objective on shares of thyssenkrupp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €12.00 ($14.12) price objective on shares of thyssenkrupp and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Nord/LB set a €14.00 ($16.47) price objective on shares of thyssenkrupp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a €15.80 ($18.59) price objective on shares of thyssenkrupp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €16.00 ($18.82) price objective on shares of thyssenkrupp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €12.99 ($15.28).

Get thyssenkrupp alerts:

FRA:TKA opened at €8.42 ($9.91) on Monday. thyssenkrupp has a one year low of €20.70 ($24.35) and a one year high of €27.01 ($31.78). The business has a fifty day moving average of €10.26.

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, plant technology, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems and automated production systems for the automotive industry.

Recommended Story: Economic Bubble

Receive News & Ratings for thyssenkrupp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for thyssenkrupp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.