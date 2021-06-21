Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Bought by Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,844 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $6,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TMO. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,336,640,000. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 121.6% during the first quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 1,048,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $478,684,000 after buying an additional 575,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 473.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 641,921 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $298,994,000 after buying an additional 530,026 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 60.9% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 956,561 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $436,555,000 after buying an additional 361,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $156,804,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Michel Lagarde sold 34,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $472.60, for a total value of $16,147,796.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,872,465.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded up $2.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $484.58. 24,209 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,823,660. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $468.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.53. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $343.19 and a 52 week high of $532.57.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $7.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.69 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $9.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.69 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 22.08% and a return on equity of 28.95%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.94 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is presently 5.32%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TMO. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $520.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $588.00 to $560.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $525.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $532.45.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

