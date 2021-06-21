The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Everett Harris & Co. CA

Everett Harris & Co. CA decreased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,232,484 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 26,866 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney makes up approximately 3.9% of Everett Harris & Co. CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Everett Harris & Co. CA owned approximately 0.07% of The Walt Disney worth $227,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Permanens Capital L.P. raised its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 9.1% during the first quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 37,806 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $6,976,000 after purchasing an additional 3,163 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at $3,717,000. DRW Securities LLC grew its holdings in The Walt Disney by 72.3% in the first quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 2,527 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its holdings in The Walt Disney by 0.8% in the first quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 35,805 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $6,607,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leisure Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 0.5% during the first quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 11,491 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on DIS. Citigroup increased their price objective on The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $163.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Truist Securities reduced their target price on The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $226.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $197.46.

Shares of The Walt Disney stock traded up $0.17 on Monday, hitting $172.59. 128,686 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,116,959. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $179.47. The company has a market cap of $313.58 billion, a PE ratio of -68.97, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.19. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $108.02 and a one year high of $203.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 7.73% and a positive return on equity of 2.07%. The business had revenue of $15.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.99 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. The Walt Disney’s revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 550,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total value of $98,667,649.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 569,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,993,966.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Susan E. Arnold sold 8,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total transaction of $1,493,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,376,269.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About The Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

