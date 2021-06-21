The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) Shares Bought by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) by 12.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 716,947 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,459 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $175,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 2.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,739,121 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $915,972,000 after purchasing an additional 76,748 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 44.9% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 839,443 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $167,167,000 after purchasing an additional 259,955 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 830,766 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $165,438,000 after purchasing an additional 46,945 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 3.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 508,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $124,578,000 after purchasing an additional 16,132 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 495,969 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $98,761,000 after acquiring an additional 29,588 shares during the period. 63.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Truist Securities lifted their target price on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $275.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $275.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.57.

NYSE:SMG opened at $192.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 1-year low of $126.75 and a 1-year high of $254.34. The firm has a market cap of $10.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.30 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $221.65.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $5.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.51 by $0.13. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 67.91% and a net margin of 10.91%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.50 EPS. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 9.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is presently 34.25%.

In other news, CEO James Hagedorn sold 26,005 shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.98, for a total transaction of $5,980,629.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,933,375.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Susan Hagedorn sold 888 shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.99, for a total value of $210,447.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,599,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,460,045,468.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,498 shares of company stock valued at $12,050,147 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

