The Goldman Sachs Group Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for HSBC (LON:HSBA)

The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of HSBC (LON:HSBA) in a report published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 585 ($7.64) price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

HSBA has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group set a GBX 430 ($5.62) price target on HSBC and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a neutral rating and issued a GBX 455 ($5.94) price objective on shares of HSBC in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating and issued a GBX 465 ($6.08) price objective on shares of HSBC in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Investec lowered HSBC to a sell rating and set a GBX 415 ($5.42) price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised HSBC to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 440 ($5.75) in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 453.25 ($5.92).

Shares of HSBA stock opened at GBX 429.40 ($5.61) on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 440.69. The firm has a market cap of £87.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.64. HSBC has a one year low of GBX 281.50 ($3.68) and a one year high of GBX 462.55 ($6.04).

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

