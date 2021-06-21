The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $29.32 Million

Brokerages expect The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC) to post sales of $29.32 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for The First of Long Island’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $29.10 million and the highest is $29.54 million. The First of Long Island reported sales of $28.68 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The First of Long Island will report full-year sales of $117.82 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $117.13 million to $118.50 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $121.11 million, with estimates ranging from $120.22 million to $122.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover The First of Long Island.

The First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45. The business had revenue of $29.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.02 million. The First of Long Island had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 30.58%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered The First of Long Island from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st.

FLIC traded down $1.27 on Friday, hitting $20.57. The company had a trading volume of 272,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,376. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.11. The First of Long Island has a 1-year low of $13.45 and a 1-year high of $23.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $489.24 million, a PE ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 0.58.

In related news, Director Milbrey Rennie Taylor sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.18, for a total value of $44,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $603,650.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The First of Long Island by 122.7% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,588 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of The First of Long Island during the first quarter worth approximately $114,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of The First of Long Island during the fourth quarter worth approximately $112,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of The First of Long Island by 235.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,917 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 5,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of The First of Long Island in the first quarter valued at $214,000. Institutional investors own 57.22% of the company’s stock.

The First of Long Island Company Profile

The First of Long Island Corporation operates as the holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island that provides financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, consumers, municipalities, and other organizations. Its deposit products include business and small business checking, personal checking products, savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, interest on lawyer accounts, escrow service accounts, rent security accounts, time deposits, holiday club accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as money market accounts.

