The Allstate Co. to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $3.66 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NYSE:ALL)

The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of The Allstate in a research note issued on Thursday, June 17th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Newsome now anticipates that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $3.66 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.73. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for The Allstate’s FY2021 earnings at $16.12 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ALL. Argus increased their price target on shares of The Allstate from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded The Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $135.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of The Allstate from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup cut The Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.38.

Shares of ALL opened at $124.04 on Monday. The Allstate has a fifty-two week low of $84.97 and a fifty-two week high of $140.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $130.79. The stock has a market cap of $37.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $6.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.88 by $2.23. The Allstate had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 7.73%. The firm had revenue of $10.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. The Allstate’s payout ratio is 22.00%.

In other The Allstate news, insider John E. Dugenske sold 151,691 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.28, for a total transaction of $20,520,758.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 118,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,023,104.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mario Rizzo sold 12,763 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.26, for a total transaction of $1,700,797.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,595,037.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 227,111 shares of company stock valued at $30,694,662 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALL. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of The Allstate by 5.7% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 22,165 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in The Allstate by 3.5% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 10,606 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,219,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of The Allstate by 15.6% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 32,876 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,777,000 after purchasing an additional 4,440 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK acquired a new stake in shares of The Allstate in the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Allstate by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,643 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after acquiring an additional 3,581 shares in the last quarter. 74.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

