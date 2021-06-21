Teza Capital Management LLC Takes Position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 6,071 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $913,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VMW. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of VMware by 9.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,142,682 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $1,225,066,000 after acquiring an additional 685,847 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox increased its stake in shares of VMware by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 6,471,395 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $907,678,000 after acquiring an additional 273,625 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank increased its stake in shares of VMware by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Swedbank now owns 5,104,826 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $704,721,000 after acquiring an additional 855,559 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in VMware by 104.7% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,383,556 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $334,318,000 after buying an additional 1,219,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in VMware by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,893,501 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $265,582,000 after buying an additional 399,889 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on VMW shares. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of VMware from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Northland Securities reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $169.00 target price on shares of VMware in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of VMware from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of VMware from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of VMware in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.57.

NYSE VMW opened at $154.52 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $161.08. VMware, Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.79 and a twelve month high of $172.00. The company has a market capitalization of $64.73 billion, a PE ratio of 31.15, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.83.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76. VMware had a net margin of 17.44% and a return on equity of 24.89%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that VMware, Inc. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other VMware news, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger sold 1,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.01, for a total transaction of $253,455.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 151,782 shares in the company, valued at $25,045,547.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.35, for a total transaction of $126,516.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 81,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,141,003.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 128,486 shares of company stock valued at $20,173,236. 28.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid and multi-cloud, modern applications, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer and utilizes its hypervisor software, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to all applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a hybrid cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

