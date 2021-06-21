Teza Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 659 Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 659 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,359,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter worth $52,000. 34.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $2,402.22 on Monday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,351.65 and a 52-week high of $2,455.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2,332.79. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The company had revenue of $45.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $9.87 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GOOGL. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $2,025.00 to $2,350.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,450.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,516.55.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

Recommended Story: What are municipal bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.