Teza Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 27,750 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,144,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Castleark Management LLC bought a new position in Tapestry during the fourth quarter worth about $8,915,000. Moulton Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Tapestry during the first quarter worth about $1,717,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Tapestry by 345.0% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 74,234 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $2,307,000 after purchasing an additional 57,554 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 1.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 633,900 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $26,123,000 after buying an additional 9,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kehrs Ridge Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the first quarter worth approximately $4,945,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.63% of the company’s stock.

TPR opened at $41.17 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $11.48 billion, a PE ratio of 34.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.53. Tapestry, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.16 and a 12 month high of $49.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Tapestry had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 20.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.27) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tapestry, Inc. will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Sarah Dunn sold 14,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $693,673.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 123,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,789,507. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TPR shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. OTR Global raised shares of Tapestry to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, April 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.40.

Tapestry Profile

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, Other Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

