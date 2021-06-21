Teza Capital Management LLC Makes New $1.03 Million Investment in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 38,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,028,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The AES by 65.1% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,037 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of The AES by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 83,559 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,240,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Adams Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of The AES by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 16,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The AES by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 122,383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,281,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The AES by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 18,076 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the period. 93.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The AES alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AES. Susquehanna began coverage on The AES in a report on Monday. They set a “positive” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on The AES from $30.50 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded The AES from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

AES stock opened at $25.14 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.30. The AES Co. has a 12-month low of $13.18 and a 12-month high of $29.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.94, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.81.

The AES (NYSE:AES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. The AES had a positive return on equity of 26.18% and a negative net margin of 2.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The AES Co. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.1505 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. The AES’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.67%.

The AES Company Profile

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

Featured Article: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The AES Co. (NYSE:AES).

Receive News & Ratings for The AES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The AES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.