Teza Capital Management LLC Has $1.23 Million Stock Position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Teza Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 225.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,527 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,842 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $1,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,707,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,173,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092,044 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,619,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,502,040,000 after purchasing an additional 3,625,561 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 35,843,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,383,950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,867,786 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,933,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,058,000 after purchasing an additional 394,121 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,803,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,593,000 after purchasing an additional 784,352 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:XEL opened at $66.60 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $35.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.38. Xcel Energy Inc. has a one year low of $57.23 and a one year high of $76.44.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.4575 dividend. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is 65.59%.

In other Xcel Energy news, CEO Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 121,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.71, for a total value of $8,684,152.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 306,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,014,754.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Darla Figoli sold 10,886 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.31, for a total transaction of $754,508.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,374,634.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 161,090 shares of company stock valued at $11,500,784. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on XEL. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Xcel Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.43.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

