Teza Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 4,970 Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $852,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BFAM. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 249.0% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. First Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 84.5% in the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 50.5% in the 1st quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. 96.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $150.00 to $136.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $210.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.63.

In other news, CFO Elizabeth J. Boland sold 824 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.79, for a total value of $116,010.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 103,121 shares in the company, valued at $14,518,405.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 5,000 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.75, for a total transaction of $818,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 39,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,505,132.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 12,824 shares of company stock valued at $2,145,101 in the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BFAM opened at $152.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $147.00. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.86 and a fifty-two week high of $182.50. The company has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,535.92 and a beta of 0.85.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.14. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 0.24% and a return on equity of 3.69%. The business had revenue of $390.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.00 million. As a group, analysts predict that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education services, back-up care services, educational advisory services, and other workplace solutions for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

