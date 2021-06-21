Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Sold by Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 31.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,308 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 3,870 shares during the quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $5,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TSLA. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Tesla during the 3rd quarter valued at about $258,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at about $321,000. Eagle Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at about $229,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 77.8% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 586,623 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $413,962,000 after purchasing an additional 256,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at about $294,000. 41.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 903 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $587.83, for a total value of $530,810.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,976 shares in the company, valued at $11,154,662.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $615.75, for a total value of $923,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,693,070.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 108,669 shares of company stock valued at $77,084,826. Company insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSLA traded down $3.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $620.30. 449,644 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,342,033. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $187.43 and a 52-week high of $900.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $645.53. The firm has a market cap of $597.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 623.31, a P/E/G ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. Tesla had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 3.18%. The business had revenue of $10.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.89 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 73.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on TSLA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Tesla from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “sell” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Tesla to $900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Tesla to $860.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Tesla to $700.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $467.86.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

