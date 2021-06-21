Terra Nova Asset Management LLC Sells 23,938 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Terra Nova Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 71.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,381 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 23,938 shares during the period. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 22.5% in the first quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 209,539 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $12,185,000 after purchasing an additional 38,421 shares in the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 6.5% in the first quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 424,813 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $24,703,000 after purchasing an additional 25,933 shares in the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications in the first quarter worth approximately $416,000. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 16.9% in the first quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 90,219 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $5,246,000 after purchasing an additional 13,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 8.0% in the first quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC now owns 62,530 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,636,000 after purchasing an additional 4,624 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on VZ shares. Scotiabank downgraded Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Tigress Financial upgraded Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Moffett Nathanson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.46.

VZ stock traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $56.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 226,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,670,516. The company’s 50-day moving average is $57.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.85 and a 1 year high of $61.95. The stock has a market cap of $233.04 billion, a PE ratio of 12.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.47.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.02. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 14.58%. The firm had revenue of $32.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.627 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.22%.

In other Verizon Communications news, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 43,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total value of $2,569,201.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $836,455.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total value of $2,039,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,647 shares in the company, valued at $1,377,674.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 82,903 shares of company stock worth $4,877,955. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

