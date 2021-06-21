Terra Nova Asset Management LLC Has $2.01 Million Stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV)

Terra Nova Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV) by 26.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,079 shares during the period. iShares North American Tech-Software ETF comprises 1.8% of Terra Nova Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF were worth $2,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IGV. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 160.0% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $72,000.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF stock traded up $1.23 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $379.37. 898,523 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $359.03. iShares North American Tech-Software ETF has a 12 month low of $123.69 and a 12 month high of $183.23.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

