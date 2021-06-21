Terra Nova Asset Management LLC Buys 184 Shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Terra Nova Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,077 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 184 shares during the quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BX. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in The Blackstone Group in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Blackstone Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $266,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 286,514 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $18,569,000 after purchasing an additional 70,754 shares in the last quarter. 60.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BX. Zacks Investment Research raised The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on The Blackstone Group from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Argus raised their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.09.

Shares of NYSE BX traded up $1.25 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $97.63. 201,910 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,085,232. The company has a market capitalization of $66.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.62, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.35. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a one year low of $49.26 and a one year high of $99.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $88.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. The Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 26.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is 123.77%.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 6,478,658 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.73, for a total transaction of $140,781,238.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc sold 2,370,632 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $87,713,384.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,026,235 shares of company stock valued at $318,310,923. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

The Blackstone Group Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

