Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni (OTCMKTS:TEZNY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni (OTCMKTS:TEZNY)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of TEZNY stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $23.60. The company had a trading volume of 11,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,202. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.71. Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni has a one year low of $20.05 and a one year high of $24.24.

Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale SocietÃ per Azioni, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity transmission and dispatching activities in Italy, Euro-area countries, and internationally. It is also involved in the design, development, planning, construction, management, operation, and maintenance of national transmission grid, electricity infrastructures, and high-voltage infrastructures.

