Tendies Trading 15% Higher Over Last 7 Days (TEND)

Tendies (CURRENCY:TEND) traded down 10.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 21st. One Tendies coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0839 or 0.00000259 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Tendies has traded 15% higher against the dollar. Tendies has a total market capitalization of $629,582.41 and approximately $101,416.00 worth of Tendies was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003084 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.58 or 0.00057264 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003728 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00022358 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003087 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $222.28 or 0.00685044 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.60 or 0.00041900 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.18 or 0.00080672 BTC.

About Tendies

TEND is a coin. Tendies’ total supply is 7,901,453 coins and its circulating supply is 7,501,453 coins. Tendies’ official website is tendies.dev . Tendies’ official Twitter account is @TendiesCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Tendies (TEND) is an Ethereum-based deflationary cryptocurrency. Tend Features:Hyper deflation: 4 % of all TEND present in pool are drained daily.Anyone can make the call to drain the pool. Caller gets 1% of drained tokens.Drained tokens are then sent to two distinct addresses.The first address is the famous 0x00000 address. 51% of drained TEND are burned.The second address is a secondary smart contract pool address, which we call, the TENDIES BUCKET. 48% of drained tokens are sent to this bucket, and rewards are then distributed to top holders every 3 days. Anyone can make the call to distribute. “

Buying and Selling Tendies

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tendies directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tendies should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tendies using one of the exchanges listed above.

