Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Shares Bought by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP increased its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) by 604.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 570,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 489,200 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group were worth $11,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $396,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $159,679,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the first quarter worth approximately $2,231,000. Finally, Crake Asset Management LLP increased its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 63.2% in the first quarter. Crake Asset Management LLP now owns 4,781,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,966,000 after acquiring an additional 1,851,161 shares in the last quarter. 31.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TME has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $18.20 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. China Renaissance Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price (up from $18.00) on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their target price on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Tencent Music Entertainment Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.87.

Shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group stock opened at $15.09 on Monday. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 1 year low of $13.02 and a 1 year high of $32.25. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $25.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.34.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.59. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 13.67%. The business had revenue of $7.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms that provides music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung.

