Telsey Advisory Group Boosts The Kroger (NYSE:KR) Price Target to $40.00

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) had its price target raised by Telsey Advisory Group from $39.00 to $40.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on KR. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Kroger from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America lowered shares of The Kroger from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and cut their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a sell rating and issued a $31.00 price objective (down previously from $37.00) on shares of The Kroger in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The Kroger from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of The Kroger from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $35.28.
Shares of NYSE KR opened at $38.75 on Friday. The Kroger has a 12-month low of $30.35 and a 12-month high of $42.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.92, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.46.
In other The Kroger news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.96, for a total transaction of $75,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark C. Tuffin sold 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.88, for a total transaction of $774,480.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 243,243 shares in the company, valued at $8,970,801.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,674,220 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Kroger during the first quarter worth $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Kroger in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Security National Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of The Kroger by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Kroger in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Kroger in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. 82.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
The Kroger Company Profile
The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.
