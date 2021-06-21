Telsey Advisory Group Boosts The Kroger (NYSE:KR) Price Target to $40.00

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) had its price target raised by Telsey Advisory Group from $39.00 to $40.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on KR. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Kroger from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America lowered shares of The Kroger from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and cut their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a sell rating and issued a $31.00 price objective (down previously from $37.00) on shares of The Kroger in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The Kroger from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of The Kroger from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $35.28.

Shares of NYSE KR opened at $38.75 on Friday. The Kroger has a 12-month low of $30.35 and a 12-month high of $42.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.92, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.46.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.20. The Kroger had a net margin of 1.95% and a return on equity of 28.31%. The company had revenue of $41.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Kroger will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The Kroger news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.96, for a total transaction of $75,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark C. Tuffin sold 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.88, for a total transaction of $774,480.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 243,243 shares in the company, valued at $8,970,801.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,674,220 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Kroger during the first quarter worth $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Kroger in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Security National Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of The Kroger by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Kroger in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Kroger in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. 82.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

