Telecom Plus (LON:TEP) Hits New 12-Month Low at $1,152.10

Telecom Plus PLC (LON:TEP) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1,152.10 ($15.05) and last traded at GBX 1,172.44 ($15.32), with a volume of 8013 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,158 ($15.13).

The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,250.12. The company has a market capitalization of £928.08 million and a PE ratio of 24.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.51, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Get Telecom Plus alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 8th will be given a GBX 30 ($0.39) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This is an increase from Telecom Plus’s previous dividend of $27.00. Telecom Plus’s dividend payout ratio is 1.21%.

Telecom Plus PLC provides a range of utility services in the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Customer Acquisition and Customer Management. The Customer Acquisition segment sells a range of equipment, including mobile phone handsets and wireless Internet routers to customers. The Customer Management segment supplies fixed telephony, mobile telephony, gas, electricity, Internet, home insurance, and boiler installation services to residential and small business customers.

See Also: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for Telecom Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telecom Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.