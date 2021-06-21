Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases 1,169 Shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) by 22.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,457 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Wintrust Financial were worth $489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Wintrust Financial by 6,153.8% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,626 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $206,000. Van Strum & Towne Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $218,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust bought a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $230,000. 89.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:WTFC opened at $74.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.61. Wintrust Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $37.28 and a 52 week high of $87.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $78.61.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $1.13. The firm had revenue of $448.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.02 million. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 19.84% and a return on equity of 10.37%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. Analysts expect that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.50%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities raised shares of Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Truist raised shares of Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $78.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.22.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

