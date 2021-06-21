Teacher Retirement System of Texas Increases Stock Position in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) by 23.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,544 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,381 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Teradata were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. P.A.W. Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Teradata in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Teradata in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new position in shares of Teradata during the 1st quarter worth approximately $126,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Teradata by 10,034.1% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,155 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 4,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Teradata during the 1st quarter worth approximately $184,000. 92.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Timothy C. K. Chou sold 1,407 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.73, for a total transaction of $55,900.11. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,241,522.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Timothy C. K. Chou sold 6,863 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total transaction of $352,758.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,114 shares in the company, valued at $1,393,659.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,227 shares of company stock worth $600,256 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on TDC. Summit Insights reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Teradata in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Teradata from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Teradata from $27.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Teradata from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.44.

TDC stock opened at $44.84 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.57. The stock has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 448.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Teradata Co. has a 12 month low of $17.99 and a 12 month high of $59.58.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $491.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.36 million. Teradata had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 29.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Teradata Co. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

About Teradata

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hybrid cloud analytics software provider. Its solutions and services comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services to deliver analytics in company's analytical ecosystem. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data warehouse and analytics platform.

