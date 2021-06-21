Teacher Retirement System of Texas Increases Stock Position in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) by 22.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,048 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Black Hills were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Black Hills in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Black Hills in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Black Hills in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Black Hills by 82.0% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Black Hills in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. 86.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on BKH shares. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (down previously from $66.00) on shares of Black Hills in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Black Hills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Black Hills from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Black Hills from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.33.

BKH stock opened at $67.59 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.10. The stock has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Black Hills Co. has a 12 month low of $51.97 and a 12 month high of $71.34.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $633.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $610.87 million. Black Hills had a net margin of 12.87% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Black Hills Co. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were issued a $0.565 dividend. This represents a $2.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 17th. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.59%.

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, and Mining. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 216,000 electric customers in Colorado, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as provides electrical system construction services to large industrial customers.

