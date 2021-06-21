Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $462,000 Stock Position in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) by 22.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,272 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,874 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in ChampionX were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHX. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in ChampionX by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 21,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in ChampionX by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in ChampionX by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in ChampionX by 0.5% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 243,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,288,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 69,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,501,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Julia Wright sold 8,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.58, for a total transaction of $199,712.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 54,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,335,849.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Antoine Marcos sold 30,000 shares of ChampionX stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total value of $808,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 77,238 shares in the company, valued at $2,080,791.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,155 shares of company stock worth $1,288,693 over the last three months. 0.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHX opened at $26.35 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of -28.64 and a beta of 3.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.06. ChampionX Co. has a 12-month low of $6.87 and a 12-month high of $30.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.42.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. ChampionX had a negative return on equity of 0.86% and a negative net margin of 4.49%. The business had revenue of $684.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $667.73 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that ChampionX Co. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

CHX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of ChampionX from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of ChampionX from $12.25 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on ChampionX from $18.50 to $21.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised ChampionX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on ChampionX from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ChampionX presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.19.

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company's Production Chemical Technologies segment offers onshore and offshore chemical solutions, such as corrosion inhibitors, scale inhibitors, emulsion breakers, and biocides to oil and natural gas production and midstream markets to manage and control corrosion, oil and water separation, flow assurance, sour gas treatment, and water-related issues.

