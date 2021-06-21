Teacher Retirement System of Texas Grows Position in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) by 23.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,155 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 972 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Q2 were worth $517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Q2 during the 1st quarter valued at about $338,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in Q2 by 2.3% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,157,470 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $216,178,000 after purchasing an additional 48,944 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of Q2 by 14.6% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 551,415 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,252,000 after buying an additional 70,316 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Q2 during the first quarter worth approximately $334,000. Finally, L & S Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Q2 by 2.4% during the first quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 14,304 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,433,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period.

Get Q2 alerts:

In other Q2 news, Director James Offerdahl sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.62, for a total value of $47,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $791,401.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kimberly Rutledge sold 14,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.31, for a total value of $1,380,226.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,689,722.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,644 shares of company stock valued at $3,514,943. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE QTWO opened at $103.90 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $98.68. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.86 and a 1-year high of $148.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.11 and a beta of 1.51.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.04. Q2 had a negative return on equity of 5.25% and a negative net margin of 30.26%. The firm had revenue of $116.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.39 million. On average, research analysts expect that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

QTWO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Q2 from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Q2 from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Q2 from $116.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Q2 from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Gabelli raised Q2 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.83.

Q2 Company Profile

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. The company offers Q2 Digital Banking and Transactions, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2mobility App, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2 Person-to-Person Payments, a partnered integrated person-to-person payments solution.

See Also: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Q2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Q2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.