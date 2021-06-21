Teacher Retirement System of Texas Boosts Stock Holdings in SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) by 22.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,037 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,824 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in SailPoint Technologies were worth $508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SailPoint Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SailPoint Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $101,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SailPoint Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $126,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in SailPoint Technologies by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HN Saltoro Capital LP purchased a new stake in SailPoint Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $200,000.

In other SailPoint Technologies news, Director William G. Bock sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.10, for a total value of $117,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 85,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,020,503.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.80, for a total transaction of $996,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,042,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,920,035.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 42,500 shares of company stock worth $2,006,750. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SAIL stock opened at $50.18 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.03. The firm has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of -250.89 and a beta of 1.88. SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.64 and a twelve month high of $64.19.

Several brokerages recently commented on SAIL. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $71.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $67.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.13.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc provides enterprise identity security solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software and software as a service (SaaS) solutions, which help organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, software bots, and other human and non-human users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.

