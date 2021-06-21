Teacher Retirement System of Texas Boosts Position in Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) by 25.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,007 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Alteryx were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sturgeon Ventures LLP increased its stake in Alteryx by 57.6% in the 1st quarter. Sturgeon Ventures LLP now owns 23,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,966,000 after buying an additional 8,663 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Alteryx by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 127,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,568,000 after buying an additional 9,930 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Alteryx in the 4th quarter worth about $1,176,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Alteryx during the 4th quarter valued at about $232,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Alteryx during the 4th quarter valued at about $628,000. 68.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AYX stock opened at $85.52 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $80.44. The firm has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of -112.53 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Alteryx, Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.32 and a 52 week high of $185.75.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $118.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.08 million. Alteryx had a negative net margin of 9.81% and a negative return on equity of 2.24%. Alteryx’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alteryx, Inc. will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Dean Stoecker sold 7,500 shares of Alteryx stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.48, for a total value of $641,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher M. Lal sold 339 shares of Alteryx stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.36, for a total transaction of $28,937.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,854 shares of company stock valued at $3,219,310 over the last quarter. 12.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Alteryx from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Alteryx from $148.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Truist Securities cut their target price on shares of Alteryx from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Alteryx from $95.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Alteryx from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.23.

Alteryx, Inc provides end-to-end analytics platform for data analysts and scientists worldwide. Its analytic process automation software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

