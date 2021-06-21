Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires Shares of 6,402 Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,402 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $464,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,728,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $548,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,031,582 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $510,072,000 after acquiring an additional 472,186 shares in the last quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 18,430,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $687,472,000 after acquiring an additional 382,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 3,234.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 307,547 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,309,000 after acquiring an additional 298,325 shares in the last quarter. 95.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Bernardo Hees purchased 63,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $79.39 per share, with a total value of $5,001,570.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lynn Krominga sold 5,760 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total transaction of $480,960.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,623 shares in the company, valued at $720,020.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 27.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Avis Budget Group from $50.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Avis Budget Group from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Avis Budget Group in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Avis Budget Group from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.33.

CAR stock opened at $80.86 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.28. The stock has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.09 and a beta of 2.35. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.10 and a 12 month high of $95.10.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.38) by $1.92. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Avis Budget Group had a negative net margin of 13.86% and a negative return on equity of 199.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.40) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary services to businesses and consumers. It operates the Avis brand, a vehicle rental system that supply rental cars to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local and one-way truck rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 20,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 515 dealer-operated and 410 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

