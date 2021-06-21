Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-eight research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nineteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.40.

TPR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Tapestry from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Tapestry from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Tapestry from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. BTIG Research upgraded Tapestry from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded Tapestry to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th.

In other news, insider Sarah Dunn sold 14,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $693,673.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 123,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,789,507. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tapestry during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Tapestry by 852.1% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 16,186 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 14,486 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Tapestry by 299.1% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,715,109 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $111,890,000 after buying an additional 2,034,858 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tapestry by 218.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,271,260 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $52,389,000 after buying an additional 871,455 shares during the period. Finally, Atreides Management LP bought a new stake in Tapestry during the first quarter worth about $82,364,000. 88.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TPR opened at $41.17 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Tapestry has a 52-week low of $12.16 and a 52-week high of $49.67. The company has a market cap of $11.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.53.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.21. Tapestry had a return on equity of 20.85% and a net margin of 7.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.27) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tapestry will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, Other Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

