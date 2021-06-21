Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) Stock Holdings Cut by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL reduced its position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 223,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,295 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Tactile Systems Technology were worth $12,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology during the fourth quarter worth $78,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology during the first quarter worth $113,000. Group One Trading L.P. raised its position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 137.9% during the first quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology during the first quarter worth $209,000. 97.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCMD opened at $50.73 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $996.90 million, a P/E ratio of -461.14, a PEG ratio of 26.83 and a beta of 1.61. Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.31 and a 52 week high of $64.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.18.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.08. Tactile Systems Technology had a positive return on equity of 7.24% and a negative net margin of 0.85%. The firm had revenue of $42.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.56 million. On average, research analysts predict that Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tactile Systems Technology news, Director William W. Burke sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.08, for a total transaction of $41,664.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $262,639.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.33% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised Tactile Systems Technology from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.00.

Tactile Systems Technology Company Profile

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and provision of medical devices for chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers Flexitouch Plus system, a pneumatic compression device for the treatment of lymphedema; and Entre system, a portable pneumatic compression device that is used for the at-home treatment of venous disorders, such as lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency, including venous leg ulcers.

