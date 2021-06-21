Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) Trading Down 6.2%

Shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) fell 6.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $18.01 and last traded at $18.03. 3,489 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 763,729 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.23.

Several brokerages have commented on SNDX. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.78.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $878.13 million, a P/E ratio of -10.34 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 11.35 and a current ratio of 11.35.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $0.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.50 million. Syndax Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 5,645.68% and a negative return on equity of 45.08%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Dennis Podlesak purchased 13,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.11 per share, with a total value of $197,074.37. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 43,300 shares in the company, valued at $610,963. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 135.0% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 34.1% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 74,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 97.7% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares in the last quarter.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates are SNDX-5613, which is in phase 1/2 clinical trial targeting the binding interaction of Menin with the mixed lineage leukemia 1 protein for the treatment of MLL-rearranged (MLLr) and nucleophosmin 1 mutant acute myeloid leukemia (NPM1c AML); and SNDX-6352 or axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1, or CSF-1 receptor for the treatment of patients with chronic graft versus host disease (cGVHD).

