SYNC Network Achieves Market Cap of $5.75 Million (SYNC)

SYNC Network (CURRENCY:SYNC) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 20th. During the last seven days, SYNC Network has traded down 5.5% against the US dollar. SYNC Network has a market capitalization of $5.75 million and $53,660.00 worth of SYNC Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SYNC Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0487 or 0.00000140 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $147.47 or 0.00422792 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00003651 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00017314 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00002093 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $368.46 or 0.01056323 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000017 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0958 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Capricoin+ (CPS) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 5th, 2020. SYNC Network’s total supply is 150,109,403 coins and its circulating supply is 117,991,916 coins. The official website for SYNC Network is syncbond.com . SYNC Network’s official Twitter account is @synclub and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for SYNC Network is medium.com/zendettapicks/ze-fi-sync-network-ama-recap-e5ad56442ed4 . The Reddit community for SYNC Network is https://reddit.com/r/SyncNetworkOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SYNC Network incentivizes liquidity providers with tradable high reward-generating NFTs called CryptoBonds for locking up their liquidity pool tokens. The SYNC Network is a two-contract project, composed of the SYNC (ERC-20) contract and the Crypto Bond ERC-721 contract. SYNC tokens have an undefined total supply with inflationary and deflationary attributes through the interactions with Crypto Bond creators. “

