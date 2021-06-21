Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC Raises Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 7.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,038 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 860 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group makes up about 2.9% of Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $4,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the third quarter valued at $439,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $463,000. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 16,018 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,617,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Camden National Bank raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 1,902 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UNH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $409.00 to $418.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $410.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $462.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $478.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. UnitedHealth Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $425.14.

UNH stock opened at $390.28 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $402.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $285.57 and a 12 month high of $425.98. The company has a market capitalization of $368.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.77.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.93. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 26.04%. The business had revenue of $70.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.72 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st will be given a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 18th. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is presently 29.62%.

In other news, EVP Patricia L. Lewis sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.99, for a total value of $1,169,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,593,367.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.25, for a total transaction of $978,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 154,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,323,316.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,801 shares of company stock valued at $5,044,188. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

