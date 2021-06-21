Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC Grows Position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP)

Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,321 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF were worth $453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,356,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 87,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,481,000 after acquiring an additional 3,130 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 55,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,801,000 after purchasing an additional 2,133 shares in the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC raised its holdings in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 4,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 6.5% during the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 30,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ PDP traded down $1.17 on Monday, hitting $85.28. The company had a trading volume of 1,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,066. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $86.21. Invesco DWA Momentum ETF has a 12-month low of $65.15 and a 12-month high of $93.62.

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

