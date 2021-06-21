Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC trimmed its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 164 shares during the quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $2,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Apriem Advisors purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $1,370,000. BigSur Wealth Management LLC increased its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 140.5% during the 1st quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,505,000 after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 65,108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,909,000 after purchasing an additional 4,349 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 73,079 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,347,000 after purchasing an additional 17,047 shares during the period. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $322,000. 33.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

NYSEARCA:DIA opened at $334.54 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $342.16. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $249.70 and a 1-year high of $351.09.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

Featured Story: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.