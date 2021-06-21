Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC Buys 1,798 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 19.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,091 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,798 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin accounts for 2.6% of Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $4,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LMT. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,141,309 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,526,520,000 after buying an additional 73,845 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,471,172 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,232,196,000 after buying an additional 360,344 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,598,091 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $959,995,000 after buying an additional 49,887 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,757,161 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $623,757,000 after buying an additional 269,127 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 219.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,592,890 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $565,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093,517 shares during the period. 75.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE LMT opened at $381.43 on Monday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $319.81 and a 12-month high of $402.38. The company has a market capitalization of $106.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $385.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.32 by $0.24. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 134.40%. The company had revenue of $16.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $2.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 41.87%.

LMT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $384.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $414.75.

In other Lockheed Martin news, EVP Richard F. Ambrose sold 3,446 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.38, for a total transaction of $1,300,451.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kenneth R. Possenriede sold 2,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.53, for a total transaction of $1,080,046.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,494 shares of company stock valued at $7,005,254 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

