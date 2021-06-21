Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC Buys 1,322 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 7.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,793 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,322 shares during the period. L3Harris Technologies makes up about 2.5% of Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $3,809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LHX. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the first quarter worth $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 258.3% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the first quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 79.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $220.34 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.78. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $158.09 and a 12 month high of $224.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $215.25.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.26. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 7.55%. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.80 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.17%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $208.00 target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $226.23.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, insider Dana A. Mehnert sold 2,500 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.07, for a total value of $555,175.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,046 shares in the company, valued at $1,120,565.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Todd A. Taylor sold 5,312 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.70, for a total value of $1,172,358.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 222,111 shares of company stock worth $48,675,260 in the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

