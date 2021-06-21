SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Price Target Increased to $22.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $21.00 to $22.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential downside of 13.28% from the company’s previous close.

SPWR has been the topic of several other research reports. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on shares of SunPower from $40.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of SunPower from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of SunPower from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of SunPower in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of SunPower from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.50.

Shares of NASDAQ SPWR opened at $25.37 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. SunPower has a 1 year low of $6.92 and a 1 year high of $57.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.87.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $306.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.15 million. SunPower had a net margin of 33.55% and a negative return on equity of 14.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SunPower will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Thomas H. Werner sold 58,500 shares of SunPower stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.59, for a total value of $1,497,015.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 413,766 shares in the company, valued at $10,588,271.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Vichheka Heang sold 3,832 shares of SunPower stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total transaction of $128,985.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,168 shares in the company, valued at $274,934.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 120,106 shares of company stock worth $3,033,812. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SunPower in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in SunPower during the first quarter worth $45,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in SunPower during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in SunPower during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in SunPower during the first quarter worth $88,000. Institutional investors own 32.61% of the company’s stock.

SunPower Corporation delivers solar solutions worldwide. It operates through Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial and Industrial Solutions; and Others segments. The company provides solar energy solutions, including sales to its third-party dealer network and resellers, storage solutions, cash and loan sales, and long-term leases directly to end customers; and sells turn-key engineering, procurement, and construction services, as well as sells energy under power purchase agreements.

