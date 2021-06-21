Summit Industrial Income REIT (TSE:SMU.UN) Sets New 12-Month High at $17.73

Shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT (TSE:SMU.UN) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$17.73 and last traded at C$17.72, with a volume of 432837 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$17.51.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Summit Industrial Income REIT to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a C$13.50 target price on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “na” rating and issued a C$15.00 price target on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT in a report on Thursday, February 25th. CIBC increased their price target on Summit Industrial Income REIT to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on Summit Industrial Income REIT to C$16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Summit Industrial Income REIT presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$15.67.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$15.97. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.04.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a $0.047 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Summit Industrial Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.86%.

Summit Industrial Income REIT Company Profile (TSE:SMU.UN)

Summit Industrial Income REIT is an unincorporated open-end trust focused on growing and managing a portfolio of light industrial and other properties across Canada. Summit II's units are listed on the TSX and trade under the symbol SMU.UN.

