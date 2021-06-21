SUKU (SUKU) One Day Volume Hits $850,902.00

SUKU (CURRENCY:SUKU) traded up 2.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 20th. SUKU has a market capitalization of $39.26 million and $850,902.00 worth of SUKU was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SUKU coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.33 or 0.00000928 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, SUKU has traded 6.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002820 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.55 or 0.00060702 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003926 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.70 or 0.00024500 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002823 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $272.90 or 0.00768769 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.97 or 0.00044977 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.85 or 0.00084090 BTC.

About SUKU

SUKU is a coin. Its launch date was October 17th, 2019. SUKU’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 119,149,903 coins. SUKU’s official website is www.suku.world . The Reddit community for SUKU is https://reddit.com/r/SUKUecosystem . SUKU’s official Twitter account is @SUKUecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SUKU is the link between open finance, traceability, and transparency. It aims to become the future of supply chains today. Supply chain participants such as farmers, manufacturers, and distributors who share information about their SUKU-traced products, get rewarded, and may be able to take advantage of the many benefits of decentralized finance built on the blockchain. “

SUKU Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SUKU directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SUKU should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SUKU using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

