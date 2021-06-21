Storm Resources (TSE:SRX) PT Raised to C$5.00

Storm Resources (TSE:SRX) had its price objective upped by National Bankshares from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

SRX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a C$4.00 price target on shares of Storm Resources in a research note on Friday, May 14th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Storm Resources from C$3.00 to C$3.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Cormark raised their price target on shares of Storm Resources from C$3.50 to C$4.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Storm Resources to C$4.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Storm Resources currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$4.08.

SRX stock opened at C$3.74 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$3.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.30, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.58. Storm Resources has a 52-week low of C$1.30 and a 52-week high of C$4.11. The stock has a market cap of C$455.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,150.00.

Storm Resources Ltd. operates as a crude oil and natural gas exploration and development company in Canada. The company primarily owns interests in lands covering an area of 120,000 net acres located in Umbach, Nig Creek, and Fireweed areas of Northeast British Columbia. As of December 31, 2020, it had 49,134 thousand barrels of oil equivalent of total proved plus probable reserves.

