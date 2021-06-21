Steelcase (SCS) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, June 23rd. Analysts expect Steelcase to post earnings of ($0.31) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.07. Steelcase had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 6.44%. The firm had revenue of $677.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. Steelcase’s revenue was down 28.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE:SCS opened at $13.86 on Monday. Steelcase has a 52 week low of $9.47 and a 52 week high of $16.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.00 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.35.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Steelcase’s payout ratio is 76.92%.

In related news, VP Robert G. Krestakos sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $70,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 65,289 shares in the company, valued at $914,046. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 12.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SCS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Steelcase in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Benchmark raised shares of Steelcase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

Steelcase Company Profile

Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes panels, fence and beam-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, including worktools and screens.

