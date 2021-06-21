StakedZEN (STZEN) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.27 Million

StakedZEN (CURRENCY:STZEN) traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 21st. StakedZEN has a market cap of $2.27 million and $735.00 worth of StakedZEN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One StakedZEN coin can currently be purchased for $67.99 or 0.00206723 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, StakedZEN has traded 20% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003042 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002060 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.82 or 0.00054198 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.52 or 0.00123205 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $53.74 or 0.00163410 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,856.90 or 0.99907320 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002730 BTC.

About StakedZEN

StakedZEN’s total supply is 33,404 coins. StakedZEN’s official Twitter account is @stakedzen

Buying and Selling StakedZEN

